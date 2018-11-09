Albis distributes new halogen-free TPE-compounds from Uteksol

Albis Plastics is expanding its TPE-Portfolio with flame retardant Styrene-based thermoplastic Elastomers (TPS) of the brand Solplast from Uteksol.

The halogen-free TPS compounds achieve V0 classification of the UL94 test at 2 mm thickness.

These compounds also fulfill the glow wire test at 960 °C for 2 mm thickness and the limited oxygen index (LOI) is higher than 30 per cent.

Available in the hardness range from Shore A45 to Shore A85 in natural colour as well as in black, the typical applications for this compound include flame retardant housing seals, grommets and cable bushings or assembly elements.

The new Solplast series can be used for injection moulding and extrusion.

Dr. Stefan Zepnik, Product Specialist for thermoplastic Elastomers at ALBIS, said: “By expanding our ALBIS product portfolio to include halogen-free, flame-retardant TPE grades, we can now offer sustainable and very effective TPE flame retardant solutions, helping our customers efficiently to meet ever-increasing market demands.”

Albis is the distribution partner of Uteksol and has distributed TPS compounds of the brand Solplast from Uteksol since 2010.