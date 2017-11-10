Albis to distribute Ineos Styrolution’s K-Resin in Europe

× Expand Albis

Albis Plastic has acquired the rights to distribute K-Resin, a styrene butadiene copolymer (SBC) in Europe.

The distribution agreement is tied to the acquisition of the global K-Resin SBC business, by INEOS Styrolution – a long-term distribution partner of Albis Plastic – from Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC and Daelim Industrial Co. Ltd.

“The addition of K-Resin to our range is the ideal complement to our existing product portfolio of SBS specialties of INEOS Styrolution, which also includes the Styrolux and Styroflex product lines,” explained Boris Elfert, Director Business Line Distribution Technical Polymers at Albis Plastic.

“In particular, these brands provide customers from the packaging and healthcare industries with an excellent selection of plastics for applications with demanding technical property profiles.”

K-Resin, which is suitable for injection moulding as well as extrusion processing, is primarily characterised by its outstanding transparency, good stiffness and toughness, as well as its excellent surface appearance.

“The distribution agreement not only intensifies our business activities to date, it is also an expression of both partners’ deep trust in a successful joint cooperation,” Elfert continued.

The partnership between Albis and Ineos Styrolution dates back to the initial cooperation between Albis and BASF in the late 1960s, which has continued for more than 50 years.