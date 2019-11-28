ALBIS to use materials portfolio in fuel cell applications

ALBIS has developed plastics solutions for fuel cell applications, which are currently being validated in projects with well-known OEMs and include products from the established brands ALTECH, ALFATER XL TPV, TEDUR L PPS, and ALCOM.

The compounds help address a number of challenges within the technology, such as the procurement of resources, the maximum range per load, and the associated duration of loading times.

The operation of fuel cell systems requires the use of numerous materials, including metals, plastics, and sealing materials.

These are used for the fuel core cell itself, the so-called ‘stack’, and in the hydrogen, oxygen, and air supply as well as in the cooling circuit.

It is also used in components such as pumps, valves, compressors, pipes, and connectors.

Pollutants, such as volatile components or ions, can contribute to the degradation of the fuel cell through emissions and therefore to the reduction of its service life and performance.

These volatile components can migrate from the materials used in the individual assemblies of the fuel cell.

Thies Wrobel, Business Development Manager for Automotive at ALBIS, said: “However, the production of a fuel cell system from completely emission-free components is almost impossible due to the large number of individual parts and attachments.”

“Therefore, the materials used must be carefully examined for emissions.”

Against this background, and in cooperation with OEMs, ALBIS has developed materials according to their criteria, which were then included in the basic tests for cooling systems and air supply, including PP compounds from the ALTECH PP portfolio with 20 per cent, 40 per cent, and 50 per cent glass fibres.