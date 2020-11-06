Alltrista Plastics enhances work with Wittmann Battenfeld Robotics

Alltrista Plastics (formerly Jarden Plastics), part of the JADEX Group is increasingly sourcing robotic solutions and ancillary equipment from Wittmann Battenfeld UK.

Alltrista’s 60,000 sq ft of factory space is home to a growing order book in the medical, healthcare and consumer moulding industries.

The company has recently completed the integration of a new product line within its latest cleanroom (class 8) facility in order to provide a manufacturing cell for a filter housing on a Covid 19 ventilator system that is being manufactured by one of Alltrista’s blue chip customers.

The company has purchased a number of Wittmann mould temperature controllers (TCUs).

Jarden has also invested in Wittmann automation. Automation at Alltrista is primarily used in order to reduce non-productive time and production waste. The Wittmann automation packages have been serving that purpose and were chosen for their robust, well-engineered reliability together with good value-for-money.

Adrian Walters, Wittmann Battenfeld UK sales engineer said: “Clearly we see all our customers benefitting from Wittmann Battenfeld UK injection moulding machines. In addition, however, many of our customers will want to experience the features and benefits of a Industry 4.0 based production system – and straightway. Plugging into a Wittmann robot will allow the user to control all of the production elements outside the press. In this way, robotics can be the gateway to Industry 4.0 based production.”