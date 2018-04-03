Alpha Technologies launch new automated production floor testing solutions

Alpha Technologies has launched, the Alpha ATC (Automated Test Cell), an automated production floor testing solution which will minimise human interaction as the sample goes through the testing process.

Alpha has also launched its new X-Series instruments, a modular production floor solution for customers looking to bring testing closer to the rubber compound mixing line.

All X-Series test modules are compatible and interchangeable with the Alpha ATC (Automated Test Cell), providing the option to configure production floor batch release testing with either an Alpha ATC system and/or X-Series products.

Kevin Yang, VP of Global Sales and Marketing, said: “Alpha’s ATC solution has the ability to continuously provide near real time batch release QC data. This can significantly improve production yield and plant profitability.”

The ATC consists of the main enclosure, Alpha X-Series production floor testing instruments, the control cabinet, and the HMI (Human-Machine Interface).

ATC is also capable of remote control and access that allows users to program test procedures, monitor the testing process and retrive test data.

The X-Series consists of the MDR-X and RPA-X instrument modules and the X-Dock test station, which is integrated with Alpha’s Enterprise data management solution through an IPC touch screen user interface.

The X-Dock will automatically recognise and configure the test station to perform the intended rheological testing as each instrument module connects. This auto identification feature allows the user to use multiple X-Series rheometers interchangably with the same X-Dock.

Kevin Yang, VP of Global Sales & Marketing, said: “The X-Series is designed with test configuration interoperability with QC and/or R&D labs. The X-Series will optimise the time to test, maximise the flexibility in testing strategies, and minimise testing downtime. Our engineers have designed a scalable solution that delivers actionable data right on the production floor.”

Alpha Technologies sell direct in the UK, alpha-technologies.com