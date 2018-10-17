ALPLA and Golden Compound create a biodegradable coffee capsule

Together with materials manufacturer Golden Compound, ALPLA has developed a biodegradable coffee capsule that consumers can dispose of in their home compost.

The capsule is made from the material Golden Compound green, an organically based material, with ground natural fibres from sunflower seed shells.

ALPLA: biodegradable coffee cap

The organically based synthetic material with sunflower seed shells protects fossil resources and the oxygen barrier is very much comparable with conventional plastics such as PP-EVOH-PP.

The capsule and filter fleece are completely biodegradable in the garden compost within a maximum of six months, and are free from aluminium and genetically modified organisms.

ALPLA provides its customers with the capsule and the garden-compostable lid, which is available in several colours.

The monolayer coffee capsule is aroma-proof without outer packaging and Golden Compound green is certified in line with the standards ‘OK compost HOME’ and ‘OK biodegradable SOIL’ from TÜV.