Altuglas ShieldUp polymer selected by skipper on the Route du Rhum

Altuglas ShieldUp polymer has been used for the cockpit’s windows and two wheelhouses’ protective bubbles on a trimaran, Arkema’s Multi50.

The polymer is more transparent than glass and is the only material capable of withstanding the deforming and distorting effects of the boat’s movements, while resisting the impact of waves and bad weather, says Altuglas.

× Expand Lalou Roucayrol, the skipper has been facing the elements since 4th November, on the Route du Rhum. His “dream machine,” as he calls the trimaran, is a “concentration of technologies that allows us to cross the oceans as fast as possible.”

Due to the weight gains provided by the PMMA sheets of Altuglas ShieldUp, the performance and speed of Arkema’s trimaran were enhanced.

Features include a window thickness of 6 to 8 mm, while polycarbonate requires 12-mm thick windows.

This combination of properties in an acrylic glass is also suitable for other industries, such as lighter vehicle weights, which can result in reduced energy consumption.

The optical quality of Altuglas ShieldUp, in combination with enhanced shock resistance, offers solutions in the world of motorcycle windshields and bubble screens.

Its chemical resistance opens up new applications for Altuglas International, such as medical equipment, and also provides a new solution for manufacturers of perfume and cosmetics displays.