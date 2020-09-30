Amcor, a global leader in packaging, in collaboration with Nestlé, has launched the world’s first recyclable flexible retort pouch.

The new high barrier pouch, using Amcor’s AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable solution, will first appear in stores in the Netherlands in October 2020.

× Expand Amcor and Nestlé create world-first recyclable retort pouch for pet food

The partners collaborated during the product development process, testing for heat resistance, machine performance, shelf-life and recyclability in the real world.

Flexible retort packaging is a modern alternative to metal cans, and it can improve the carbon footprint of hundreds of consumer products thanks to its light weight, resource efficiency, ease of transportation and by minimising food waste. Adding recyclability to its list of properties will further improve the environmental footprint of this packaging solution by up to a further 60 per cent.*

The new pouch meets the packaging guidelines for a circular economy recently published by the CEFLEX Consortium.

Project Coordinator and Workstream Consultant for CEFLEX, Graham Houlder, explained: “This is a great example of how – through innovation – companies can solve even the biggest challenges to recyclability. Recyclable retort packaging is a revolutionary advance and will have a huge impact in pet food and beyond.”

Michael Zacka, President Amcor Flexibles EMEA, said: “Amcor and Nestlé together have been able to create a unique solution that for years was thought impossible. This high-barrier, high-heat resistant, packaging can be easily recycled within plastic recycling streams already existing in several European countries.”

*Carbon footprint comparison based on Amcor’s ASSET lifecycle assessment system, certified by the Carbon Trust. Maximum carbon footprint reduction of 60% assumes 100% recycling. Comparison based on standard retort packaging using a PET/Aluminium foil/PP pouch, versus the new AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable OPP/AmLite barrier/PP pouch.