Amcor develops first PET container for Ritual multivitamins made from 100 per cent recycled content

Amcor has launched a PET container made from 100 per cent PCR resin for multivitamin industry leader Ritual.

The two companies collaborated to develop a packaging solution that would support Amcor’s mission of finding new uses for existing materials and helping to create a reusable and sustainable future.

Harry Goldstein, Vice President for Healthcare at Amcor Rigid Packaging, said: “Our collaboration with Ritual has delivered an attractive packaging solution that reflects the brand’s commitment to the environment.”

“We partnered with our PCR supplier to deliver exceptional quality and the result is amazing. The clarity of the bottle is incredible.”

Katerina Schneider, Founder and CEO of Ritual said: “When reinventing the multivitamin, we went to great lengths to ensure our ingredients not only helped to support the body but were also great for the environment, and we believe the materials that hold our capsules should no different.”

“By partnering with companies like Amcor who share our commitment to creating an earth-friendly supply chain, we were able to develop a 100 per cent recycled bottle that meets our same high-quality standards.”