Amcor launches new recyclable packaging to make progress towards its 2025 pledge

Amcor has launched AmLite Ultra Recyclable, its first packaging product made from the company’s revolutionary, more sustainable high-barrier polyolefin film that the company announced last year.

The new high-barrier laminate can package a range of food, home and personal care, and pharmaceutical products, and be recycled in existing polyolefin recycling streams.

AmLite Ultra Recyclable is the latest addition to Amcor’s successful AmLite product line, which was first created in 2015 to provide metal-free barrier packaging that significantly reduced the packaging’s carbon footprint.

The new generation of AmLite adds recyclability to the environmental benefits and is the culmination of several years of research and development.

The film and its application represent another advancement towards Amcor’s pledge to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025.

Luca Zerbini, Vice President of Marketing, Innovation and Sustainability at Amcor, said: “Our recyclable laminate delivers high-barrier protection, can be used on our customers’ filling machines, and can be recycled where polyolefin collection and recycling streams exist.”

“AmLite Ultra Recyclable will help solve sustainability challenges for consumer goods brands, pharmaceutical companies and retailers, and help keep plastics out of the environment.”