Americhem expands Nonwoven softening technology portfolio

Americhem, designer and manufacturer of custom colour masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds and performance technologies, is expanding its additive softening technology platform.

Its mBrace products provide an enhanced soft feel while offering efficient processing with extremely low volatiles.

Most of the mBrace line can be used as a single additive package or combined with colour for an all-encompassing concentrate solution.

The company says mBrace line of masterbatches is multifaceted and engineered to offer brand owners customisability to their desired softness level in polypropylene applications.

Robert Baldy, Market Manager at Americhem, said: “Hygienic and medical drapery manufacturers have been looking for a cost-efficient way to bring a silky, soft touch to their products. The end user prefers a soft feel directly on their skin as opposed to an article that is stiff, noisy, and feels like plastic. You will feel the difference in the product with our mBrace.”