Ampacet adds new masterbatch to protect dairy products from photodegradation

Ampacet has launched its Safari White PET masterbatch 7100177-E, designed to protect packaged dairy products from photodegradation.

Ampacet Safari White PET MB 7100177-E preserves fresh milk flavour and nutrients even at wavelengths of 400nm – 550nm, the most harmful wavelength range for dairy products.

The masterbatch works by imparting a high level of opacity while dramatically reducing mineral loading.

It meets European guidelines of less than 4 per cent of mineral loading in PET bottles and is suited for the preservation of ultra-high temperature (UHT) processed milk, which has an unrefrigerated shelf life of six to nine months.

The company says compared with conventional preforms loaded with 10 per cent TiO2, one-litre bottles produced with 6.5 per cent of Ampacet Safari White perform better in preventing light transmission while allowing throughput increases and reducing the number of IR heating elements.

This new technology helps to decrease energy consumption and the overall environmental impact of preform stretch-blow moulding operations.

Due to being NIR-transparent, Ampacet Safari White also allows sorting with near-infrared optical sensors and recycling and is compatible with PET and polyolefin resins.