Ampacet adds to range of laser marking masterbatch solutions

Ampacet has added the LaserMarkFlex portfolio of masterbatches, designed for high definition laser marking on flexible film using Nd:YAG technology to its range.

The antimony-free product range consists of LaserMarkFlex 1081, formulated for black/dark grey marking and LaserMarkFlex 1135, for lighter grey marking with broader food approval status (EC and FDA).

LaserMarkFlex, which is fully compliant with circular economy design guidelines, enables monochrome permanent and anti-counterfeit marking and provides a robust, waterproof, lightfast and chemical and abrasion-resistant surface.

Due to it being an ink-free technology, no surface pre-treatment is required, saving drying time and energy.

Ampacet says LaserMarkFlex features excellent flexibility and allows easy personalisation and serialisation, making it suitable for small batch sizes and quick-change layouts.

LaserMarkFlex masterbatches, suitable for use in monolayer as well as coextruded film structures, can be used to print logos, barcodes, expiration or best-before dates and serial numbers on labels and packaging.