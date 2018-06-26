Ampacet changes global direction for both products and processes

× Expand Ampacet's new website Ampacet

Ampacet Corporation has announced a change in the company’s global direction that will see it concentrate on colour, special effects and advanced functional additives.

It says it will also renew its focus on innovation, expansion, global support and sustainability, and has unveiled a new logo, tagline and website to underscore its new direction.

“We believe that a company should always be moving forward. This means that periodically we must reassess and realign and shift our priorities,” says Yves Carette, Ampacet president and CEO.

“We are rebalancing to focus on colour, special effects and advanced functional additives. We’re moving into more regions and increasing our presence in existing ones and we’re adding markets, including appliances, automotive, healthcare, 3D printing and aerospace.”

The directional change is reflected in the new logo, tagline and website, says Ampacet. The logo is a refinement of the old one with new, updated graphics.

“Our tagline, ‘Plastics Reimagined,’ signifies the future, as plastics move into new applications and become more sustainable than ever. While a future without plastics right now would be unimaginable, there are so many more ways to use plastics to make our lives safer, healthier and more fun,” added Carette.

The refreshed website will provide additional details and specifications on Ampacet’s products and services, participation in trade shows, speaking engagements and the latest news.

Changes at Ampacet also include support teams “rebuilt from the ground up” to support customers globally, as well as multidisciplinary sales and technical teams at the company’s 24 facilities worldwide.

Lastly, Ampacet has developed a sustainability policy for the company, suppliers and employees. The company says it is taking “an active role in promoting the circular economy in the plastics industry”, and encouraging suppliers to do the same. Ampacet says its team members will be participating in local recycling programs and projects, as well.