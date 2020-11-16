Ampacet develops halogen-free flame retardant masterbatches

Ampacet has developed halogen-free flame retardant masterbatches, HALOFREE 709 and HALOFREE 229, featuring outstanding flame retardancy in polyethylene film at low addition rates and compliance with health and environmental safety protection regulations.

The company believes the masterbatches provide excellent optics and film clarity and can be coloured with masterbatches from Ampacet’s colour portfolio.

Ampacet HALOFREE 709 is rated “excellent” in flammability testing classifications including B2 (DIN4102), VTM0 (UL94) and Euroclass close equivalents.

Ampacet HALOFREE 229 achieves good flammability testing classifications including M1 (NFP 92-503). Both masterbatches comply with human health and safety protection regulations including ISO14001 and OHSAS 18001 requirements for risk optimization, environment legislation such as 94/62/EC (European Packaging and Packaging Waste directive) and ROHS; REACH and automotive norm VDA 232-101 (Global Automotive Declarable Substance List).

Flame retardancy for plastics is designed to provide self-extinguishing characteristics, prevent plastic from dripping when coming into contact with flames, reduce the spread of flames and decrease the possibility of smoke formation. Conventional flame-retardant agents containing bromine and antimony are toxic to the environment and hazardous to the health of humans and living organisms when products burn or are recycled.

Ampacet HALOFREE 709 and HALOFREE 229 are suited for use in a broad range of flexible applications, including carpet backing, industrial packaging materials, ceiling insulation and under-roof liners for homes, railway stations and stadiums.