Ampacet develops new Antiscratch additive

Ampacet has developed a new additive.

AntiScratch ABS 6000047-E enhances the surface appearance of styrenic plastics by improving abrasion and scratch resistance without impacting gloss, aesthetics or mechanical properties.

Scratch and abrasion-resistance can be improved with antiscratch and other additive technologies that ensure long-lasting surface finishes and enhanced product quality.

The additive can be added during the extrusion process, whereby this highly effective additive smooths the surface of injection-moulded parts, reducing the defects associated with abrasions, scratches and other marks.

As Ampacet AntiScratch ABS 6000047-E is non-migrating, it doesn’t affect dye stability or lead to dye bleeding.

AntiScratch ABS 6000047-E can be used in styrene-based polymers and alloys such as ABS, PC/ABS, SAN and MABS and for a wide range of end-use, heavy-duty applications including appliances, home furnishings, luggage, automotive parts and electronic devices.