Ampacet extends availability of its antimicrobial additive

Ampacet has extended availability of its ‘GermsClean’ antimicrobial additive in response to the the increased worldwide concern for sanitation and product safety.

The additive, used for the protection of plastic products, is suitable for use in films, sheets, moulded components and fibres.

GermsClean uses a silver-based additive technology to block growth of bacteria such as Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus and Staphylococcus aureus and slow fungal multiplication in plastics.

Metal ions released from GermsClean inhibit the microbes’ cellular metabolism, destroying cell walls and interfering with reproduction.

The additive is highly effective against a wide spectrum of pathogens, even at lower let down ratios (typically 1-4 per cent) with lower usage rates than traditional competitive solutions, for an excellent efficiency over cost ratio.

Ampacet says there is no leach out with GermsClean, resulting in a long-lasting defence against harmful organisms. It also requires no modifications to the manufacturing process and does not affect the appearance or physical properties of the end product, thanks to the low concentration of silver.

Suggested markets and applications include healthcare, food and beverage packaging, housewares and appliances and consumer goods, amongst many.