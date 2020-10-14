Ampacet introduces cavitating masterbatch for premium quality white-opaque BOPP film

Ampacet, a global masterbatch leader, has introduced PEARL 368, a high-performance organic cavitating masterbatch designed for premium quality labels and white-opaque BOPP packaging.

The highly efficient organic cavitating masterbatch enables processors to achieve very low film densities with high yields while providing outstanding film aesthetics and excellent film opacity. PEARL 368 offers consistent cavitating efficiency across the web width, especially on large BOPP tenter frames. It alsoenables reduction of the use of organic cavitation agents by up to 25 per cent while maintaining the same film density, compared to conventional organic cavitating masterbatches.

White BOPP film is widely used in packaging and labelling for the food and non-food industries. Ampacet says packers and labelers want to optimise the surface/weight ratio of BOPP film, also called yield, and are fabricating voided films, benefiting from the bi-orientation process and a controlled delamination of PP due to stretching. As a result this delamination leads to reduction of the film density because of the creation of cavities in the film.

The cavitation technology can be based on either mineral cavitating agents, such as calcium carbonate, or on organic cavitating agents.

As an organic cavitating masterbatch, PEARL 368 offers superior whiteness and gloss for better shelf appeal as well as lower film density, while better preserving the mechanical properties of the film for optimized performance.