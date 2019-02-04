Ampacet introduces Cell-Struct line for special effects masterbatches



Ampacet has released its new Cell-Struct line of special effects that visually interpret todays intersection of technology and organic elements in an engaging dimensional look for rigid packaging

Intended for blow-moulding applications such as personal care products, cosmetics and home and household products, the line features six colours; Basal Blue, Genome Green, Golden Golgi, Receptor Red, Synaptic Silver, and Telomere Teal.

Elise Fenwick, Ampacet Insight and Innovation Manager for the Americas, said: “There is increased consumer interest in product customisation by manipulating matter on a cellular level. Cell-Struct portrays this fascination with the dynamic inner world through an osmotic relationship between colour and texture.”

“Although the surface remains smooth, Cell-Struct produces a visually intriguing three-dimensional texture resembling cellular structure. The integration of special effects and technology combines to provide an aesthetic with natural elements for an unexpected juxtaposition.”

