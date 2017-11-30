Ampacet launches new masterbatch technologies for film and moulding applications

× Expand Ampacet1 Surfprotec is a range of protective film applications, suitable for electronics

Ampacet has introduces three new masterbatch technology lines suited to enhancing aesthetics, improving sustainability and increasing hygiene in plastic films and mouldings.

The first product, Surfprotec, is a range of colour masterbatches for protective film applications for use in various industries including household appliances, automotive and electronics. The masterbatches show low defect counts and even pigment dispersion, with no agglomerates.

The Surfprotec range, in addition to providing consistent colour, is also said to give excellent protection to the product surface against external shocks and scratches that can occur during production, transport and handling.

The second product in the new range is FauxFoil, a masterbatch specifically designed to offer a sustainable alternative solution to conventional aluminium foil and metallised films used in flexible structures. The FauxFoil range provides a highly reflective silver surface, with high gloss and shine, to mimic the aesthetics of traditional foils.

It has similar light blockage as foil or metallised film, says Ampacet, and is compatible with barrier polymers; offering no loss of barrier properties as the film is free of pin holes. This masterbatch eliminates the need to flood print, metallise or laminate with aluminum foil. FauxFoil has a low carbon footprint and high and easy recyclability in comparison with conventional aluminum foil, which Ampacet says makes it “a good solution towards the Circular Economy.”

Finally, the third new product launch is an antimicrobial additive masterbatch solution for plastic articles, called Germsclean 684. Designed for both film and moulding applications, Ampacet’s Germsclean 684 is a silver-based additive technology that offers an “outstanding long-lasting protection” against proliferation of a wide variety of harmful microorganisms. It does this by blocking growth of bacteria and slowing down fungi multiplication, preventing the formation of harmful biological layers.

This additive is highly efficient even at low let down ratio, says Ampacet, and it doesn’t affect the appearance or physical properties of the end product thanks to the low concentration of silver.