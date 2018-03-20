Ampacet launches new production line in Belgium

Ampacet, provider of specialised polymer materials, services and solutions has announced the start-up of a new additive production line in Messancy, Belgium.

The Messancy facility was Ampacet’s first European investment and is the company’s largest production site in Europe, producing black, white and additive masterbatch solutions.

Ampacet says its new additive production line has been developed to improve the overall customer experience by reducing lead-times and offering more flexibility for deliveries.

“In a highly competitive market, constant product innovation is a must. Innovation must be underpinned by state-of-the-art equipment with advanced technological features and that’s what we are doing in Europe to serve our customers,” said Marcello Bergamo, Ampacet Europe Managing Director.

“Our commitment is to provide our customers with superior quality products and outstanding service to allow them to grow, differentiate and succeed. The newly-installed line ensures that we will have the capacity to respond to future market growth, as well.”