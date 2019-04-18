Aquila pushes forward in development of impact protection gloves

Market leading glove manufacturer Aquila has begun to focus on its Impact Protection gloves as an integral part of an all-round hand protection strategy.

Aquila is at the forefront of development of superior impact protection to ensure the best in glove safety and usability, finding that impact pads made from TPE and TPR can aid wearability and enhance dexterity.

Aquila Aquila push forward development of impact protection gloves - more protection - more comfort Aquila TOG6W range

TPE and TPR are excellent for impact protection but are expensive compared to much cheaper and lower performing PVC and used in extreme low-cost items where the result can be up to 30 per cent cheaper to make, but the trade-off is that PVC rapidly age hardens, leading to hard, brittle protection, increased hand fatigue, less flexibility, and can sometimes result in injury after long hours of wearing.

Aquila has eleven different types of multi-functional impact gloves, including examples with CE Certification to EN420/en388.

Aquila models also include cushioned silicone protection, cut protection, a secure grip thanks to sand impregnated nitrile coating and high-visibility colouring.