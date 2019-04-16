AREVO to manufacture world’s first 3D-printed carbon fibre unibody bike frames

AREVO has announced a partnership with boutique bike manufacturer Franco Bicycles to deliver the world’s first 3D printed, continuous carbon fibre single-piece unibody frame for a new line of eBikes Franco will sell under the Emery brand.

The companies will showcase the new Emery One eBike at the Sea Otter Classic cycling event in Monterey, California, from the 11th to the 14th April.

AREVO DNA technology is unique in the additive manufacturing world as it features patented software algorithms enabling generative design techniques, free-motion robotics for True 3D construction, and direct energy deposition for virtually void free construction all optimised for anisotrophic composite materials.

Hemant Bheda, AREVO co-founder and Chairman, said: “This is the first composite additive-manufactured bike frame and it represents an important milestone for the AM industry as AREVO is delivering on the promise of on-demand manufacturing of composite parts in volume now.”

“With the introduction of the Emery One, the transformation of the global composite bike industry has begun.”