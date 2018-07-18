Arlanxeo launch new EVM for most demanding applications

Arlanxeo has launched a new ethylene- vinyl acetate rubber (EVM), Levapren PXL.

The new EVM products are characterised by a particularly high viscosity and easier processing, which is needed when manufacturing high-quality hoses, cable sheathings and floor coverings.

This technology uses very small amounts of peroxide to precrosslink the polymer, while ensuring that no traces of the crosslinker are left in the finished product, resulting in a similar precrosslinked, free-flowing granulate with good rheological properties.

Reinforcing fillers, such as highly active carbon blacks, can be efficiently dispersed with Levapren PXL.

Jörg Stumbaum, Technical Manager at the ARLANXEO High Performance Elastomers business unit, said: “This allows for the production of hoses with a tensile strength up to two megapascals higher than those with conventional EVM types.”

Arlanxeo says the PXL variants also show a significantly reduced tack and adhesion to metal, which is good for processing in internal mixers and on rolling mills.

Due to Levapren PXL, ARLANXEO now offers a precrosslinked EVM variant that is tailor-made for high-quality, oil and fuel-resistant rubber hoses.