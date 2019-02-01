ARPRO Colours help Cooling Cubes keep beer cool for up to a day

German company Cooling Cubes has chosen ARPRO Colours to offer thermal insulation for beer kegs, which can keep drinks cold for up to a day.

ARPRO’s expanded polypropylene was selected by Cooling Cubes due to its unique combination of properties including thermal insulation, high impact resistance, low weight and the fact that it is recyclable.

The cubes are moulded at 60 g/l giving excellent thermal insulation and a high strength to weight ratio, meaning the a Cooling Cube can also be used as a seat.

The ARPRO Development Team carried out research on Cooling Cubes and found that if beer is cooled to 3°C, the Cooling Cube will keep a perfect fresh drinking temperature below 10°C for five hours if held at room temperature without any ice blocks.

Cooling Cubes carried out similar research with the three standard ice blocks inserted that are included with the cooler, and found the beer stayed below the 10°C drinking temperature for up to 22 hours.

Ingo Runkel, from Cooling Cubes, said: “We are delighted to have selected ARPRO to make Cooling Cubes. We found it to be the ideal material to insulate the entire Cooling Cube and the bright colour make the cubes look cool as well. Time was spent tinkering with the simple shape to create not only a functional solution to ensure airflow but also something that looks good.”