Artist’s WWI Tommy sculptures made from Perspex Clear acrylic raise millions for Veterans

Thousands of “ghost soldiers” made from Perspex Clear acrylic will appear seated in communities and businesses across the UK this summer in a World War I memorial artwork that aims to raise £15 million to help today’s veterans.

Standing Tommies, a slang word used for ordinary British soldiers in World War I, made of either Perspex acrylic, steel or aluminium have begun to appear around venues such as St Pancras Station in London and the Tower of London to kick-start the project and its fundraising campaign.

In less than a week the sales of sculptures has totalled more than £1.3 million and in addition to the life-size Tommies, a limited-edition table-top Tommy figure has been created, to represent each name from the 888,246 British and Commonwealth Fallen of the First World War.

The project is the idea of artist and photographer Martin Barraud, who in 2016, to honour the names on the memorial wall of his local Anglican Church, placed 51 Silhouettes made from Perspex Clear acrylic, in the pews, each representing men of the village who died in the conflict.

The 25cm high replica figures made from Perspex acrylic are available for the public to buy from the TBNT store, with the ability to have the name of the person you wish to remember engraved on the base of the statue.

The profits from the sale of the Tommies will enable Remembered, who runs the project, to support the following charities: The Royal Foundation, Walking With The Wounded, Combat Stress, Help for Heroes, The Commonwealth War Graves Foundation and Project Equinox: Housing Veterans. Each of the Tommies and their commemorative packaging are made by veterans employed by the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI).