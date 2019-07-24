Asahi Kasei develops world’s first polyamide beads foam

Asahi Kasei has released its newly developed polyamide beads foam, which offers unique possibilities for lightweight and noise reducing applications.

The PA foam features the typical heat, chemical, and oil resistant properties of polyamide, mixed with an outstanding rigidity or noise reducing quality, depending on the shape of the beads.

Foam consisting of round-shaped beads feature strong rigidity, making it a promising alternative for aluminium and metal in structural applications, as well as for use for insulators, ducts, spacers, or other lightweight parts of the battery case of electrified vehicles.

Foams with C-shaped beads provide noise insulation in addition to the typical polyamide properties, with possible applications being found everywhere around the car, especially in the engine compartment, where the material can exhibit its unique qualities.

Used in engine covers, it can not only contribute to the lightweighting of a car, but can also significantly reduce the radiating engine noise, making the car quieter overall.

Takauji Namatame, Senior Manager of the Corporate R&D Division at Asahi Kasei Europe, said: “Asahi Kasei introduces new possibilities of foam materials by launching the PA Foam with unprecedented high heat resistance to the market.”

“In Europe, where environmental awareness is strong, the need for lightweight applications is expected to further increase in the future, especially in the automotive industry.”

“Our foam opens new doors for applications, which at the same time require lightweight and heat resistance. In addition, the noise reduction properties resulting from the special shape of the beads will meet the growing demand regarding applications that reduce noise, vibration, and harshness.”