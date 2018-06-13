Asahi Kasei introduces new range of glass-reinforced PP Thermylene for automotive and household applications

Asahi Kasei has launched Thermylene P11, a next-generation range of glass-reinforced polypropylene (PP) compounds for automotive and household applications.

The Thermylene P11 range of chemically coupled PP compounds, is currently available in a range of 30- 50 per cent glass loadings.

P11 PP compounds can also be processed at a lower temperature and a higher fill rate, resulting in energy and cycle time savings and a heat distortion temperature of 155°C.

× Expand Asahi Kasei 08_a1_fin_out Asahi Kasei Thermylene P11 door module.

Asahi Kasei says it is targeting a range of structural parts in the automotive and appliance markets, including door modules, centre consoles, load floors, and instrument panels.

In appliance, Thermlyene P11 is targeted for heat-exposed dryer components such as lint trays and underhood automotive parts include fan shrouds, battery trays, front end modules, and grille shutters.

In new designs, due to the high tensile and flexural modulus properties, thinner wall thicknesses can be achieved.

Vive Apte, Manager of Polyolefins R&D at Asahi Kasei, said: “The Thermylene P11 family is a step change improvement which enables European automotive OEMs and tier suppliers to fine tune the necessary performance without worrying about any compromise.”