Asahi Kasei invests in manufacturing infrastructure for lithium-ion battery separators

Asahi Kasei is enhancing its manufacturing infrastructure by an additional 450 million m2 to 1.55 billion m2/year, to meet the growing needs of the customers in the battery market.

The expansion to three billion m2/year is planned for 2025.

Due to rising demand for electric vehicles, the lithium-ion battery (LIB) market is rapidly growing.

The company believes this growth is not only driven by the automotive sector but also by the increased use of energy storage systems (ESS), due to greater adoption of renewable power sources.

× Expand Asahi Kasei

With its products Hipore and Celgard, Asahi Kasei offers both wet and dry process separators and is expanding this business by an additional 450 million m2/year.

In January 2018, the company announced it would increase its total capacity to 1.1 billion m2/year by 2020.

With the completion of the now communicated measures, Asahi Kasei will expand the production volume to 1.55 billion m2/year by mid 2021, of which one billion m2/year will be obtained by the wet process and 550 million m2/year by the dry process.