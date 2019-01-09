Ascend Performance Materials declares force majeure on HMD

Ascend Performance Materials has declared force majeure on HMD, owing to events outside the company’s control.

Manufacturing delays arose as it completed projects in December to expand both ADN and HMD.

Despite APM’s ADN expansion still being operational and meeting anticipated post-expansion rates, the HMD expansions have not yet met the targeted production rates, meaning the company must declare a force majeure.

The company is on force majeure for all Ascend polymers, compounds and fibres, and availability is reduced for all polymer producers and HMD.

Quentin de Carvalho, Wood Mackenzie Chemicals Head of Thermoplastics, said: “This is the eleventh declaration of force majeure in the polyamide 66 industry in the last twelve months. The reinforces the shortage of ADN and HMD intermediaries in the market, compounding existing questions about supply reliability in the industry.”