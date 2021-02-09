Asda introduces trolley handles and in-store surfaces with antimicrobial coating

Wanzl, a provider of shop equipment including supermarket trolleys among others, has joined forces with the supermarket chain Asda introducing trolley handles and in-store surfaces, treated with Shield Master coatings powered by Addmaster Biomaster.

Addmaster Biomaster antimicrobial technology is proven to provide effective product surface protection against a wide range of harmful microbes and has successfully been tested to ISO standards against SARS-COV-2.

The protection lasts for the intended lifetime of the product, providing assurance and confidence to customers and consumers. It can be applied to products such as door handles and hand baskets within the manufacturing process or it can be added to durable ceramic-based coatings, which can be retrospectively applied to products already in service.

Marc Radforth, Sales and Marketing Director of Wanzl UK & Ireland, says: “We are extremely pleased to have developed this solution with the support of Addmaster and our coating partner. To make a difference to, not only our clients but the end consumer, in what are extremely difficult times for everyone is something we are very proud of.”

“As an answer to the pandemic, there is an increased demand for antimicrobial coatings in public spaces and supermarkets, among others. The treated trolley handles of Addmaster’s partner Wanzl is a very good example, and we see a huge potential in adding these functionalities to touchpoint surfaces. The acquisition of Addmaster makes Polygiene a comprehensive supplier of antimicrobial solutions for both soft and hard surfaces, and we see synergies where partners can capitalise on our complete range of stays fresh solutions for any surface or product”, adds Andreas Holm, CCO of Polygiene.