Askoll uses THERMOLAST K for new battery boxes on a range of power-assisted bikes and electro-scooters

Askoll, has specified the use of THERMOLAST K for two precision gasketing applications on the new battery boxes of a growing range of power-assisted bikes and electro-scooters.

Askoll, is using the thermoplastic elastomer material from KRAIBURG TPE for an anti-rattle overmoulding of the battery connector and for water-tight sealing of the battery box.

Both TPE applications are injection moulded in a two-component process, which required good direct adhesion to the glass-filled polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resin used for the battery box.

The chosen THERMOLAST K compound also had to offer good flowability to ensure a precise, tight and faultless fit of the gasket on the narrow contact surface of the lower box component.

It also displays mechanical properties required to withstand the shocks and vibration of the box when driving, as well as the wear and tear during frequent removal for charging the maintenance-free battery on the electric grid at home or at work.

On the bikes, the battery box is mounted to the front section of the head tube and on the scooter it is located in the compartment under the seat.

A trip computer constantly monitors the battery status, provides up to four power levels, and automatically switches to ECO mode when the charge drops below 15 percent.

“We have put a lot of development work in our TPE technology for sustainable and noise reducing applications in e-mobility since identifying the potential and need for innovative new solutions in this fast emerging market segment,” said Dirk Butschkau, Product Marketing Manager EMEA at KRAIBURG TPE.

“The battery box on Askoll’s electric bikes and scooters demonstrates the advantages our materials can deliver in terms of efficient moulding, function and form.”

Askoll’s portfolio of electric two-wheelers comprises several electric scooters and a range of power-assisted bicycles custom-designed for urban travel and touring.

Latest additions include a smaller bike version for youngsters and a special Urban Sports model to be introduced later this year.