Audi uses recycled PET in seat upholstery

Audi has begun using recycled PET in the upholstery of its A3 model.

45 PET bottles are used per seating system, with 62 bottles used within the carpet.

From bottle to fabric: Seat upholstery made of PET

Other components of the interior are also made from secondary raw materials, including the insulating materials and absorbers, side panel trim, and the loading floor.

At the moment, the seat upholstery is not yet made of completely recyclable material, but Audi plans to change this.

Ute Grönheim, from the Textiles Division at Audi, said: “The lower layer of woven material, which is connected to the upper material with adhesive, is what poses the challenge. We are working on replacing this with recyclable polyester.”

“It is our goal to make the seat upholstery completely from unmixed material so that it can be recycled again. We are no longer very far away from this.”