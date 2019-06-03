Automotive industry set to benefit from ground-breaking tesa plastic bonding solution

tesa has released its HiP (High Initial Performance) bonding tape, designed to revolutionise the automotive industry by eliminating the need for ultrasonic welding.

The tapes offer fascinating design possibilities and contribute to making plastics an even more attractive solution for internal vehicle applications, and can bond to PP, ABS, PA, and PC.

Made from a single layer performance polymer foam, tesa HiP is a low adhesive tape capable of bonding all common plastics immediately after application with no curing time.

Eliminating plastic-to-plastic bonding restrictions, this range of tapes come in three different levels of thickness, tesa 92105 (500µm), tesa 92018 (800µm), and tesa 92111 (1.1mm).

Typical application areas for tesa HiP includes the assembly of door panels, cockpits, dashboards, and instrument panels.

The use of robot applicators can ensure the full automation of applying the adhesive tapes.

Showing a reliable bond in temperatures ranging from -30°C to 100°C, manufacturers of interior applications can be confident in the tape’s temperature resistance properties.

Furthermore, tesa HiP shows outstanding performance in both dynamic shear resistance and pull resistance, which is often an essential requirement for component manufacturers.

Mike Poulten, from tesa’s UK automotive team, said: “We understand that freedom of design is an integral factor in turning automotive concepts into reality.”

“By removing process restrictions, such as the need for ultrasonic welding equipment and associated costs, these tapes will help previously impossible ideas come to life. Process optimisation is achievable thanks to the removal of long curing times and the need for pre-treatment.”