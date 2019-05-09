Avery Dennison adds new premium vehicle wrap overlaminate to range

Avery Dennison DOL has added a new highly conformable and ultra-transparent film, DOL 1400 Z Series, to its range.

The film can elongate up to 220 per cent, a 20 per cent improvement on typical industry standards, ensuring excellent installation performance and visually arresting printed designs.

Gloss DOL 1460Z, Matt DOL 1480Z and new Lustre DOL 1470Z PVC film all bring new levels of conformability and clarity to highly demanding graphics applications, as well as warranty a long durability to the printed graphics, up to six years vertical and three years horizontal.

Easy Apply RS technology, with its inherent air-egress capability, means that installers will continue to benefit from rapid and bubble-free application when using the new film.

Low initial tack allows sliding and repositioning into place for exact graphics alignment.

× Expand Avery Dennison

Oliver Guenther, Senior Director, Marketing and Channel Strategy, said: “These new materials are the products of choice where high quality finishing and long term durability are required. They will protect graphics on partial or full wraps, and have the clarity and straightforward installation needed for private vehicles, commercial fleets or any other high-profile interior or exterior 3D applications.”

“The MPI 1105 Wrapping Series delivers excellent printability and vibrant graphics across a wide range of digital inkjet printing platforms, including latex, UV curable, solvent and eco-solvent inks. It gives installers both the ‘stop-and-look’ graphics performance and the 3D capabilities needed to make strong design statements on personal vehicles and powerful brand statements on commercial fleets.

“MPI 1105 materials are also an excellent option for interior and exterior signage needing an optimal combination of print quality and durability. Using the new DOL 1400Z overlaminates not only increases durability of the graphics, but also allows various finishes that enhance the design.”