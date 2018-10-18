Avery Dennison highlights labelling opportunities through its range

Avery Dennison says business development opportunities created by labelling under the most extreme conditions are at the core of the latest campaign.

The Avery Dennison High Strength range has been developed for difficult substrates, including applications in the engine compartment, providing resistance to fluids, oils and other harsh chemicals as well as high temperatures.

The range includes a new patent-pending heat-activated acrylic adhesive, which removes the need to sew textile labels.

In the automotive industry many labels are used, with the most demanding applications under the hood and components are often made from challenging low surface energy materials.

The Heavy Industrial Labelling portfolio is another portfolio for harsh conditions.

Converters can now offer producers of metal and steel parts an easy-to-apply label that ensures traceability throughout the manufacturing process, including at peak temperatures up to +375°C.

Other options in the portfolio include hanging tags and self-adhesive labels that add tracking information to raw materials.

Pharmaceutical labelling can also involve extreme temperatures, as low as -196°C and as high as +121°C.

The comprehensive low temperature portfolio from Avery Dennison is designed for containers used in hospitals, clinics and research labs, and come with the approvals required by a highly regulated segment.

Georg Müller-Hof, Vice President Marketing Europe, said: “Avery Dennison offers many ways to help our customers ‘change horizons’ and open new paths for growth. The extreme labelling range can help label converters to differentiate and enter new segments.”