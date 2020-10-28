Avient Launches reSound R Recycled Content Portfolios in North America and Asia

Avient Corporation, a premier provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions and services, has launched several new post-consumer recycled (PCR) and post-industrial recycled (PIR) portfolios under the reSound R brand name.

As consumer demand for more sustainable, eco-friendly products grows along with regulatory pressure, reSound R recycled content formulations can help brand owners deliver on their sustainability goals.

Launching are reSound R VX TPEs, reSound R ND polyamides, and reSound R PC polycarbonates.

Avient developed these new recycled-content materials to enable its customers to achieve their goals and add options for the circular economy.

Available in North America, injection-moldable reSound R VX TPEs utilize 25 percent (PCR) and up to 40 percent (PIR) recycled content, and both grades can be overmolded onto polypropylene (PP).

The PCR grade is formulated with recycled ocean plastics from Oceanworks, an accelerator program participant within the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, a non-profit group that includes Avient as a founding member. These TPE grades, formulated for consumer applications, can be used in personal care products, lawn and garden tools, outdoor goods, office supplies, footwear, and houseware durables.

In addition, Avient is expanding its polyamide portfolio to include reSound R ND with post-consumer content. These nylon formulations contain 100 percent PCR resin, and are available in both PA6 and PA66 grades with various levels of glass fiber and mineral reinforcements. These products are targeted at applications in the consumer, automotive and powersports markets.

For the Asia market, Avient now offers reSound R PC, a range of polycarbonates with glass filler levels from 10 to 30 percent and PCR or PIR recycled content ranging from 25 to 75 percent.

Available currently in Asia only, global availability is under evaluation, again dependent on regional sourcing capabilities.

Walter Ripple, vice president, Sustainability at Avient, said: “Avient is committed to enabling our customer’s goals to advance a circular economy through material science. These new additions to our reSound portfolio are an excellent example of the way we continue to invest in and expand these sustainable solutions.”