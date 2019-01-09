Award-winning Biomaster ‘bag for life’ granted patent

Addmaster’s patent application for the unique Biomaster protected antibacterial 'bag for life' has been granted.

Biomaster antibacterial technology is incorporated into the bag lining and helps reduce opportunities for cross-contamination, minimising the potential for the spread of dangerous bacteria.

Some of UK’s biggest high street retailers have already introduced the innovative new reusable bag range and international sales of the bag, including in South Africa and Australia, also helped Addmaster win a second Queen's Award for International Trade in 2018.

The news coincides with the signing of a new partnership agreement which will see the launch of an antibacterial bag in the Spring in a major European supermarket chain with stores in Belgium, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

"We are delighted to have our patent confirmed. We introduced the reusable 'bag for life' with Biomaster antibacterial technology a few years ago when we realised that single-use plastic shopping bags were no longer sustainable,” said Paul Morris, Addmaster Founder and CEO.

“Today, our unique bag has become the universal, go-to accessory for shoppers concerned about their grocery bags becoming a haven for bacteria, fungi or moulds to grow - and in some cases even have a detrimental effect on health."