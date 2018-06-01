Award winning layers of Perspex Acrylic at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Perspex has announced that ‘The Myeloma UK Garden’ by designer John Everiss has been awarded Silver at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2018.

The seven tonne sculpture, measuring 12 feet high and constructed from layers of transparent Arctic Blue Perspex acrylic is the focus of the garden.

To create the sculpture, John and his team used cutting edge technology scanning Gemma’s head, shoulders and hands to generate a detailed 3D digital image.

The data was then used to create the sculpture’s multiple layers of Perspex acrylic, and the design and construction company Stage One assembled it.

“The Myeloma UK Garden at the 2018 RHS Chelsea Flower Show was designed to raise the profile of myeloma, the work we are doing as an organisation to help improve the lives of those affected by a myeloma diagnosis and the journey towards finding a cure,” Rosemarie Finley, Chief Executive of Myeloma UK.

“John’s creative concept expertly tells the story of myeloma and is both educating and enthralling visitors. The Silver medal is truly well deserved and will help attract even more people to The Myeloma UK Garden to celebrate its themes of hope and care, which are moving and inspiring visitors.”