Axion releases new and improved recycled ABS polymers

Axion Polymers has re-formulated its recycled ABS polymer product to give improved physical properties and a superior surface finish.

In response to customer feedback, the Manchester-based plastics recycler has invested significantly in re-compounding its 100 percent recycled Axpoly ABS 52 raw material to deliver a higher impact strength and a shinier, deeper-black finish.

The new Axpoly ABS grade, reference ‘ABS 52 1003’ is suitable for diverse applications, says Axion, from corner supports in window frames to furniture component parts.

Recovered from the non-metallic waste fraction from end-of-life vehicles, the Axpoly ABS resins deliver a carbon footprint saving of ~90 percent when compared with virgin ABS made from petrochemical feedstocks.

Continued process development, including a focus on purification and accurate quality analysis, is a key factor behind the polymer’s improved characteristics, according to Axion’s Product Development Technologist, Mark Keenan.

“This has been confirmed by one of our customers who said it made a ‘massive difference’ in a visually-critical product. Another customer who sampled our new ABS grade told us ‘it works for us’ and wanted their 100-tonne order delivered as soon as possible,” Keenan explained.

With its more consistent and better surface finish, the new ABS polymer is suitable for durable goods where higher strength and aesthetics are important customer requirements.

Applications include office and home furniture products and assembly parts for the construction sector, as well as a wide range of components for electrical goods.

Welcoming on-going customer feedback that “keeps the challenge of our business moving forward and driving growt”, Axion’s Director, Keith Freegard, says further investment will be made in staff and product development over the coming months.

“Our next priority is to focus on getting higher impact strengths for even tougher applications,” explained Freegard.

“Having experienced record sales in October and November, we’re looking forward to carrying on our profitable growth trend. So watch this space from early 2018 when we expect to add more grades to our growing ABS range.”