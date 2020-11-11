Banrock Station launches first flat-bottled wine made from 100 per cent recycled PET plastic into UK supermarkets

Banrock Station, the eco-friendly wine brand from Accolade Wines, is releasing the first flat bottle made from 100 per cent recycled PET plastic into UK supermarkets.

Collaborating with Garçon Wines to create the flat bottle product, Banrock Station’s Merlot and Chardonnay will be available initially in the Co-op from October 2020.

Packaged at ‘The Park’, the 75cl bottles are made from 100 per cent recycled PET polymer, pre-existing material not single-use plastic.

It takes 75 per cent less energy to make a plastic bottle from recycled material compared with using virgin material1 and CO2 emissions of recycled PET were found to be 79 per cent lower than for virgin PET2. The bottles are also 100 per cent recyclable and certified carbon neutral3.

Weighing just 63g when empty, the Banrock Station bottles are 87% lighter than the average UK glass wine bottle, resulting in significant CO2 savings across the supply chain. The flat design is approximately 40% spatially smaller than the average glass wine bottle4, whilst still containing 75cl of wine, and contributes to packaging efficiencies, with up to 91% more wine fitting on pallets5, further reducing CO2 emissions.

Lindsay Holas, Brand Manager at Accolade Wines, said: “We pride ourselves on our environmental ethos and our aim is to galvanise consumers to ‘do good’ for themselves and our planet, as well as supporting retailers to meet the demand for green products. We know that 62% of customers say they want to buy from sustainable brands6 and 37% of global consumers are influenced by ethical credentials when purchasing alcohol7.

“The move to using these flat wine bottles is a big step in Accolade Wines’ environmental journey as we manage our business in a responsible manner from vineyard to the consumer. This will also allow Banrock Station and retailers to target younger consumers, who on the whole are more aware and concerned for the future of the planet8. We’re pleased to collaborate with Garçon Wines and the Co-op to bring this exciting technology to market, benefitting both retailers and consumers.”