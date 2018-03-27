BASF add new Styropor P 24 Speed to its range

BASF now offers a new plastic grade for the manufacture of EPS (expandable polystyrene) foam packaging.

BASF says as with all Styropor packaging grades, the new Styropor P 24 Speed is without flame retardant and especially suitable for the manufacture of thin-walled technical mouldings as well as food packaging and cool boxes.

This new type of Styropor has good fusion properties, a smooth surface finish, high mechanical resistance and excellent flexural and compressive strength.

For the products in the Styropor P 24 Speed range the pentane content has been lowered to approximately 4.8 per cent, which has reduced moulding cycle and intermediate conditioning times.

Available in three bead sizes ranging from 0.4 mm to 1.3 mm, the new product rounds off BASF’s EPS range for the packaging industry.