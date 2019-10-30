BASF and Mizuno upscale performance training shoes

BASF has introduced Elastopan polyurethane for the midsole of Mizuno’s new TC-01 and TC-02 training footwear.

The high-performance material solution enables Mizuno’s Centre of Balance technology, that accurately transmits information to the soles of the feet through activation bumps moulded into the surface of the midsole.

Mizuno’s new training footwear – TC-01 and TC-02

The shoes were developed to pursue improved balancing capabilities, and in turn, advance athletic performance.

Natsuki Sato, from the Global Footwear Product Division at Mizuno, said: “Balance is a key requirement for a wide variety of sports. By improving balance, we have made a positive impact on athletic performance and shaped the future of footwear.”

“Mizuno has always emphasised the importance of product innovation as a key growth driver for our company. Using BASF’s advanced material solution in the midsole’s new geometries has been pivotal in helping us to successfully produce the new training footwear.”

Manfred Pawlowski, Vice President for Consumer Industry Performance Materials at BASF Asia Pacific, said: “Innovation is a key pillar of BASF’s growth. BASF has always been committed to exciting the market with the best innovations for footwear brands at every level, and we have effectively done that again for Mizuno’s new training footwear.”

“Sharing a common goal of pursuing innovation and performance, we are confident that our polyurethane midsole, combined with Mizuno’s Center of Balance technology, will maximise comfort and functionality in footwear applications.”