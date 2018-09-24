BASF develops world's first particle foam based on polyethersulfone

After two years of intensive research, BASF has announced it is able to present prototypes of the world's first particle foam based on polyethersulfone (PESU).

Ultrason E, the PESU of BASF, is an amorphous thermoplastic with a high glass transition temperature of 225°C and remains dimensionally stable up to this temperature.

BASF says with its high limiting oxygen index of 38 (according to ASTM D 2863), the material distinguishes itself because it meets the requirements for commercial aircraft with regards to combustibility, low heat release and low smoke density.

It is particularly well suited for complex-shaped components in cars, airplanes and trains due to its mechanical properties and ability to withstand high operating temperatures.

The expandable PESU granulate is pre-foamed into beads with low densities between 40 and 120 g/L and can be processed into moulded parts with complex 3D geometries using technologies available on the market.

Expanded moulded parts made from one single material offer flexibility in densities and shapes, which allows for greater design freedom and with fewer processing steps, this results in lower system costs.

As the polymer is of one single origin, recycling of the parts can easily be carried out.