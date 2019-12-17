BASF expands foam range with Basotect UF+

by

BASF is expanding its range of melamine resin foam, Basotect.

The new grade Basotect UF+ features improved emission properties and replaces the successful Basotect UF, while opening up additional fields of application.

The lightweight and flexible foam is ideally suited for the insulation of rail vehicles, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning technology in buildings.

Basotect UF+ reaches the highest possible safety level for fire protection in the transportation sector, and can therefore be employed in a variety of railway ad rail vehicle categories.

Tags

by

Albis Feature

Events Button
BP&amp;R Subs