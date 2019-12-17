BASF expands foam range with Basotect UF+

BASF is expanding its range of melamine resin foam, Basotect.

The new grade Basotect UF+ features improved emission properties and replaces the successful Basotect UF, while opening up additional fields of application.

New foam grade Basotect® UF+ with improved emission profile

The lightweight and flexible foam is ideally suited for the insulation of rail vehicles, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning technology in buildings.

Basotect UF+ reaches the highest possible safety level for fire protection in the transportation sector, and can therefore be employed in a variety of railway ad rail vehicle categories.