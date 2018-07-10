BASF expands portfolio of hydrolysis-resistant polyesters

BASF has further developed its range of hydrolysis-resistant thermoplastic polyesters.

The expanded range of Ultradur hydrolysis resistant (HR) includes the Ultradur B4331 G6 HR, available now as an uncoloured grade, in a black laser markable version and in orange for components in electric cars.

With its Ultradur HR grades, BASF offers highly resistant polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) materials which are especially suitable for use in challenging environments, enabling a long service life and good operational reliability of automotive components.

The HR grades also have an increased resistance to alkaline media which trigger stress corrosion cracking.

The Ultradur 4330 G6 HR series which is already available with 30 per cent glass-fibre reinforcement has been expanded to include the flowable and laser-markable Ultradur B4330 G6 HR High Speed bk15045.

With this grade, thin-walled parts and components which show a high ratio of flow path to wall thickness can easily be produced.

The new Ultradur B4330 G10 HR is filled with 50 per cent glass fibres and can therefore be processed to components which are simultaneously exposed to moisture and high temperatures and keep a high stiffness, such as steering modules in the charge air duct.

For selected automotive applications BASF has developed Ultradur B4450 G5 HR. The PBT is reinforced with 25 per cent glass fibres, RoHS-compliant and flame retardant.

According to the VDA 278 emission test, it is suitable for applications in car interiors and also for housings of control units due to its low fogging values.