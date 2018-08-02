BASF invests in colours and effects portfolio

BASF will extend its production capacities for isoindoline yellow pigments by around 70 per cent by 2020.

The isoindoline plant expansion will support ambitions for growth in the Industrial Coatings and Pigments for Plastics segments.

BASF says the demand for high-performance pigments is steadily growing, with a need for coatings in the automotive sector and to colour plastics.

Bright yellow tones that offer a high degree of weather resistance and temperature stability are sought after, particularly in demanding applications involving industrial coatings.

Dr. Alexander Haunschild, Managing Director and Senior Vice President for BASF’s global pigments brand, said: “Following our recently announced expansion to production capacities for Paliocrom effect pigments, this investment of around €10 million (approximately £8.9 million) underscores our ambitions for growth as one of the leading manufacturers of high-performance pigments.”