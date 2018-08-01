BASF's latest foam system allows up to 30 per cent automotive weight reductions

× Expand BASF has developed a range of systems to produce thin and light PU foam components for automobile interiors.

BASF has developed a new series of PU foam systems that allow “significant weight reductions” in the production of slim and light components for automotive interiors.

The developments in the ‘Elastoflex E’ product group can save up to 30 per cent of the foam weight, depending on the component geometry, can achieve foam densities of around 120g/L without sacrificing any of the unique characteristics of the foams.

BASF says this system can be used for components with a much smaller profile of less than 5 mm, resulting in very light and thin instrument panels or door elements, which offer scope for new design options.

“The new PU systems save weight, and are designed to incorporate sensors or control elements,” explained Marc Martin, Automobile Interiors Expert in the Performance Materials division of BASF.

“We've also managed to reduce the emission values even further and simplify the use of lasers for airbag weakening.”

As part of this new generation of systems, BASF has also developed a foam system based on renewable raw materials. Elastoflex E 3496/102 uses castor oil as a renewable raw material and can be used to produce complex components that are both light and thin with excellent adhesion to a wide range of surfaces.

The latest developments are part of BASF’s ongoing expansion to its global portfolio of PU foams for instrument panels, doors and armrests.