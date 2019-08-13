BASF light stabilisers increase lifespan of floating solar panel systems

Pontoons for floating panel systems are able to last longer under intense sunlight, thanks to light stabilisers from BASF.

Shanghai Qihua Water Photovoltaic Engineering in China is using Chimassorb and Tinuvin to make HDPE mounting devices for floating solar panels.

Floating solar panels are built on precision-engineered pontoons, usually made from HDPE, as it has a lower density than water and is recyclable.

During the blow moulding manufacturing process, a UV-absorber is added to prevent the degradation and discolouration of the polymer, and in addition, blow moulding grades should contain light stabilisers to make them ideal for outdoor applications.

BASF’s range of light stabilisers include UV absorbers that act by shielding the polymer from UV light, and Hindered Amine Light Stabilisers, that act by scavenging radicals formed in the photo-oxidation process.

The light stabilisers also improve manufacturing productivity with more efficient continuous production, offering high chemical resistance and wide product stewardship compliance.

Hermann Althoff, Senior Vice President for Performance Chemicals Asia Pacific at BASF, said: “The combination of the Tinuvin UV absorber with Chimassorb HALS provides synergistic effects and can meet the design criteria for enhanced service life of pontoons.”

“Through our collaboration with Shanghai Qihua on floating solar panel projects, we helped our customer to expand their business and contributed to increasing energy efficiency and conserving natural resources.”

Kong Fei, Chairman of Shanghai Qihua, said: “Through the collaboration with BASF, we co-developed higher quality products. With BASF’s plastic additive package, we now have the confidence to offer 25-year warranties.”

“This helps us to expand our business to overseas markets.”