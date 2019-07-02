BASF makes first commercial sale to a major utility pole distributor in Japan

BASF has supplied its ultra-light polyurethane Boldur utility pole which strengthens power grids and secures electricity supply after disasters to a utility pole distributor in Japan.

Boldur utility poles can help disaster-prone countries to strengthen their power grid and recover rapidly after disasters.

Produced with Elastolit polyurethane and with a unique filament winding technology, the robust, ultra-light Boldur utility poles can withstand the most severe weather conditions and maintain reliable electricity supply in disaster areas.

Different from wood, steel or concrete poles, Boldur poles are resistant to rust and corrosion and do not require periodic inspections to prevent rotting and insect infestation.

Covered in a specially formulated UV-resistant topcoat, which can extend their service life, these features help utility operators reduce maintenance costs and extend the life of the power grid.

× Expand BASF BASF ELASTOLIT® Infographics BASF ELASTOLIT Infographics

Boldur poles weighing only 220 kg have a breaking strength that is 10 times greater than their weight. Similar strength is engineered for other Boldur poles weighing between 40 kg up to 220kg. This enables the poles to stand firm in strong winds during natural disasters and resist cascades, a phenomenon which occurs when traditional concrete poles fall like dominoes, causing widespread power outages.

Larsen Kolberg, Head of Business Management, Construction Industry, Performance Materials Asia Pacific, BASF. “During a disaster, Boldur poles can be quickly installed in place of traditional concrete poles, and with less manpower and lifting equipment required. This helps affected neighbourhoods to restore electricity more efficiently.”